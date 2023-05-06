Covid Economy Laws Pedo Society Vaccines

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Proverbs 12:17: He Prophecy speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit
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An artist we like who does custom, hand-drawn designs on prints (and other items): https://linktr.ee/allinthedetailsart
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■ https://www.j6truth.org/
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