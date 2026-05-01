BIPARTISAN UPRISING: THE PEOPLE VS. POISON RALLY

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Vani Hari joins Del to break down The People vs. Poison Rally on the steps of the Supreme Court, where citizens, activists, and lawmakers from both parties united to oppose pesticide liability shields for companies like Bayer and Monsanto. Following the rally, attendees marched to the Capitol and pressured Congress to strip the liability language from the Farm Bill, a fight ultimately won through the bipartisan Luna amendment. Hari and Del discuss the rare wave of mainstream media coverage, the MAHA movement's growing political clout, and what the moment signals for the pending Supreme Court case.