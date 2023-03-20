https://gettr.com/post/p2buzl38ef3
【2023年3月18日，纽约抗议现场】 这些外国人持着七哥的照片，高声呼喊口号：
“释放Miles Guo, DOJ (司法部) 滚蛋"
(Free Miles Guo, the DOJ has got to go)
--Chloe蔻依
#抗议 #FreeMilesGuo #华盛顿DC农场 #DC政经
