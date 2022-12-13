12/12/22: SBF ARRESTED FTX!! Catastrophic Contagion, EnteroViruses, Lactoferrin! #ArrestGates

12/12/22: BREAKING: FTX Sam Bankman Fried arrested and being extradited to USA! Meanwhile, Operation Catastrophic Contagion weaponizing enteroviruses to target children in their planned Biowarfare assault. Lactoferrin is the antidote to enteroviruses- Mother’s Milk, BLF in infant formula is crucial in protecting children from the coming assault. JOINN, CCP corporation bringing higher vertebrate primates to USA facilities to develop biosyn related to OCC....
Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested & being Extradited https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/breaking-ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-reportedly-arrested-bahamian-authorities-extradition-back-us-next/
Operation Catastrophic Contagion: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/index.html
Enteroviruses: https://www.cdc.gov/non-polio-enterovirus/hcp/ev-d68-hcp.html
Lactoferrin in infant formulas: https://blog.armor-proteines.com/en/lactoferrin-infant https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22901558/
The Truth about Mother's Milk and lactoferrin: http://nativemothering.com/2010/08/an-explanation-of-the-enteromammary-secretory-host-immune-system/
The role of iron, when attached to bacteria: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31585922/
JOINN: https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/10/chinese-biotech-company-with-military-ties-buys-us-land-to-build-facility-to-breed-monkeys
Who is JOINN: https://www.joinnbio.com/about-us/
https://marketrealist.com/p/why-was-baby-formula-plant-shutdown/
Will FL legislature and DeSantis block JOINN primate lab in FL: https://www.humanevents.com/2022/11/05/desantis-sounds-alarm-on-chinese-backed-companys-purchase-of-florida-land-for-proposed-primate-breeding-facility
