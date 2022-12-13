12/12/22: SBF ARRESTED FTX!! Catastrophic Contagion, EnteroViruses, Lactoferrin! #ArrestGates

12/12/22: BREAKING: FTX Sam Bankman Fried arrested and being extradited to USA! Meanwhile, Operation Catastrophic Contagion weaponizing enteroviruses to target children in their planned Biowarfare assault. Lactoferrin is the antidote to enteroviruses- Mother’s Milk, BLF in infant formula is crucial in protecting children from the coming assault. JOINN, CCP corporation bringing higher vertebrate primates to USA facilities to develop biosyn related to OCC....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE Share This Video! Thank you!

Thanks to @Bobscartoons for the awesome TN!

Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested & being Extradited https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/breaking-ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-reportedly-arrested-bahamian-authorities-extradition-back-us-next/

Operation Catastrophic Contagion: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/index.html

Enteroviruses: https://www.cdc.gov/non-polio-enterovirus/hcp/ev-d68-hcp.html

Lactoferrin in infant formulas: https://blog.armor-proteines.com/en/lactoferrin-infant https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22901558/

The Truth about Mother's Milk and lactoferrin: http://nativemothering.com/2010/08/an-explanation-of-the-enteromammary-secretory-host-immune-system/

The role of iron, when attached to bacteria: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31585922/

JOINN: https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/10/chinese-biotech-company-with-military-ties-buys-us-land-to-build-facility-to-breed-monkeys

Who is JOINN: https://www.joinnbio.com/about-us/

https://marketrealist.com/p/why-was-baby-formula-plant-shutdown/

Will FL legislature and DeSantis block JOINN primate lab in FL: https://www.humanevents.com/2022/11/05/desantis-sounds-alarm-on-chinese-backed-companys-purchase-of-florida-land-for-proposed-primate-breeding-facility

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more! YAFTV 10% off code has been repaired! So that it can be used continuously!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters of the channel! You will receive an email with details once you join through Ko-Fi below!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv monthly support on Ko-fi provides 15% off C60 Evo link and code

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:



https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for Mother's Milk Flowing and the Children of God Protected!

We Are Free!











