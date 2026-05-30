Justice is not coming through corrupt civilian courts. It never was. The execution of justice against the global cartel of the deep state is occurring through military tribunals — anchored in international law, the Law of War manual, and a precisely coordinated architecture of domestic U.S. military law.





John Michael Chambers delivers a War Report on the legal framework that most of the media refuses to acknowledge. When civilian jurisdiction and government institutions have been infiltrated and incapacitated by a hostile power of internal saboteurs, the armed forces hold supreme judicial authority. This is not a coup. It is constitutionally mandated.





The foundation is the official Law of War manual of the United States Department of Defense. Executive Orders 13818 (sanctions against severe human rights abuse and corruption) and 13848 (measures for foreign interference in U.S. elections) equip the military with sweeping powers — global freezing of assets, action against international actors operating as allies of the deep state, and the legal bridge that secures worldwide operations of the Alliance.





The implementation of tribunals takes place under strict secrecy — not to hide, but to guarantee the smooth operation of investigations and prevent mass panic. Crimes ranging from high treason and state surveillance to crimes against humanity are tried comprehensively under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).





Every verdict, arrest, and execution is covered by the Law of War manual. The civilian system has lost its legitimacy. The tribunals of the Alliance are the instruments of legal accountability to restore law and order globally.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.