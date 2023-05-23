Create New Account
The CCP has been using their American proxies installed in American government agencies to interfere American politics, suppress the NFSC and the Whistleblowers’ Movement, and persecute Mr. Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
5/22/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree’s Show】Nicole: The CCP has been using their American proxies installed in American government agencies to interfere in American politics, suppress the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement, and persecute Mr. Miles Guo. So, how exactly do they achieve these goals?#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


5/22/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】妮可：中共利用他们安插在美国政府机构的代理人干预美国政治，打压新中国联邦和爆料革命，迫害郭文贵先生，他们到底是如何做到这些的呢？

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

