© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran Missile Attack on Mossad in Iraq 13Mar22
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • March 13, 2022
Iran Missile Attack on Mossad in Iraq 13Mar22
:14 From a safe distance
:18 Driver watches missile strike
:15 Close-up look of fireball
:05 Watching behind a wall
:09 Perfect shot of missile
:09 Counterstrike - rocket launch
:15 Building damage
:29 Iraqis on alert
8 clips, 1:58.
At least 12 'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' smashed into Erbil early Sunday
Multiple 'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' smash into Army base with MASSIVE explosion and Kurdish news channel office in Iraq: US officials confirmed that there were no casualties and that no group has claimed responsibility for strike. The last time ballistic missiles were directed at U.S. forces was in January 2020 - an Iranian retaliation for the U.S. killing earlier that month of its military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.
PUBLISHED: 18:39 EDT, 12 March 2022
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10606833/Multiple-rockets-smash-Army-base-Kurdish-news-channel-office-Erbil.html
Jim Stone's comment: "BOOOOOM, NOT RUMOR!!!! IRAN WIPED OUT A MOSSAD BASE WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES. It is now confirmed Iran did the attacks from Iranian soil. There are videos posted by Iranians that show them going out, 12 total. All of them hit where aimed, and the targets were annihilated."
:14 From a safe distance
:18 Driver watches missile strike
:15 Close-up look of fireball
:05 Watching behind a wall
:09 Perfect shot of missile
:09 Counterstrike - rocket launch
:15 Building damage
:29 Iraqis on alert
8 clips, 1:58.
At least 12 'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' smashed into Erbil early Sunday
Multiple 'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' smash into Army base with MASSIVE explosion and Kurdish news channel office in Iraq: US officials confirmed that there were no casualties and that no group has claimed responsibility for strike. The last time ballistic missiles were directed at U.S. forces was in January 2020 - an Iranian retaliation for the U.S. killing earlier that month of its military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.
PUBLISHED: 18:39 EDT, 12 March 2022
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10606833/Multiple-rockets-smash-Army-base-Kurdish-news-channel-office-Erbil.html
Jim Stone's comment: "BOOOOOM, NOT RUMOR!!!! IRAN WIPED OUT A MOSSAD BASE WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES. It is now confirmed Iran did the attacks from Iranian soil. There are videos posted by Iranians that show them going out, 12 total. All of them hit where aimed, and the targets were annihilated."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.