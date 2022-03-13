Iran Missile Attack on Mossad in Iraq 13Mar22



:14 From a safe distance

:18 Driver watches missile strike

:15 Close-up look of fireball

:05 Watching behind a wall

:09 Perfect shot of missile

:09 Counterstrike - rocket launch

:15 Building damage

:29 Iraqis on alert



8 clips, 1:58.



At least 12 'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' smashed into Erbil early Sunday

Multiple 'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' smash into Army base with MASSIVE explosion and Kurdish news channel office in Iraq: US officials confirmed that there were no casualties and that no group has claimed responsibility for strike. The last time ballistic missiles were directed at U.S. forces was in January 2020 - an Iranian retaliation for the U.S. killing earlier that month of its military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.

PUBLISHED: 18:39 EDT, 12 March 2022

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10606833/Multiple-rockets-smash-Army-base-Kurdish-news-channel-office-Erbil.html



Jim Stone's comment: "BOOOOOM, NOT RUMOR!!!! IRAN WIPED OUT A MOSSAD BASE WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES. It is now confirmed Iran did the attacks from Iranian soil. There are videos posted by Iranians that show them going out, 12 total. All of them hit where aimed, and the targets were annihilated."