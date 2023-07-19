Create New Account
Sudoplatov FPV hits AFU mobile patrol
Published 15 hours ago

The guys on the dune buggy are worth about 5x the entire APC and it's crew and thus a much more prime target.

For those that don't get it: Dune buggys are often used by special forces, looks like 2 operators on it, western training of special forces operators is in the vicinity of 1 million dollars +, so thats 2 million $ on that buggy.

Looks like the APC hits a mine, after first being hit by FPV drone.

Source @Ghost

