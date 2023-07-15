La Palma is being Depopulated by Terrorists with Tesla Toys who also modify the weather and cause disasters because disasters make $$$$$$ and De-Pop when no crops!

Through Political strategy they keep us hungry and when you gonna get some food? your brother got to be your enemy! - its all a rich mans trick and game wake up!

and remove them all!

they also develop Bio-Weapons that are Genetically targeted "vaccines" and change your DNA as well as definitions! thus so known deadly poisons are given to the masses without no warning! to there known deadly already known side effects - Informed Consent was Hijacked just like your Government leaders, for there own gains! And NOT! for the health or Well-being of

WE THE PEOPLE! - THEY KNEW ALL ALONG ITS GOF BIOWEAPONRY

GENOCIDE IS AND WILL ALWAYS BE A CRIME TO HUMANITY.

there is nothing new under the sun. Time has run out for the pagans and satanists.