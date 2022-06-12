FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 28:6-9, 20220612



O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed

Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, in gratitude for Your lovingkindness and tender Mercies, as:

My JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, 6 I bless You, because You have heard the voice of my supplications!

My JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER, 7 You are my Strength and my Shield; my heart trusts in You, and I am helped; therefore, my heart greatly rejoices, and with my song I will praise You. Amen!