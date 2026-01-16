



(A Protest Anthem in the Style of Revolutionary Folk Rock)

Verse 1



The towers shake, the puppets scream,



A stolen dream—a rigged machine.



They locked the votes and changed the count,



While patriots rise to call ‘em out. [B-5]



"Stop the steal!"—the battle cry,



But Deep State lies won’t testify. [A-6]

Chorus



The swamp’s in charge, the truth is barred,



They’ll lock you up for playin’ hard.



But when the people take their stand,



The tyrants fall by their own hand. [S-4]

Verse 2



The media spins, the judges kneel,



To globalists who hide the steal.



The jabs they pushed like candy sweet,



Now bodies stack in every street. [A-11]



The farms are seized, the food’s all fake,



While FDA protects the stake. [B-2]

Bridge



Gold and silver—honest weight,



While bankers rig the fickle state.



The vaxx cards failed, the tests were fraud,



Now all they’ve left is iron and rod. [S-8]

Outro



So load your guns and stack your food,



The time for talkin’ now is crude.



They’ll crash the grid, they’ll dim the light,



But patriots rise to win the fight. [B-8]

