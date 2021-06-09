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Ground or Earth is the Reference Point in an Electrical Circuit from which Voltages are Measured
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61 views • June 09, 2021
Learn More Here https://Earth-Core-Generating.blogspot.com
All about "Earth’s Core Is Generating 47 Trillions Watts Of Electricity Every Second…And This “Crazy” Guy Found a Legal Way To "Steal" It
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All about "Earth’s Core Is Generating 47 Trillions Watts Of Electricity Every Second…And This “Crazy” Guy Found a Legal Way To "Steal" It
"
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