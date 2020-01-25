Iraq: Million man/woman march to demand end of US occupation.

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Yesterday a million or more protestors took to the streets of Iraq to demand the exit of the US military from Iraq and an end to the American occupation of this sovereign nation. While western media tried, pitifully, to spin the numbers or even to try to portray the marches as being against the Iraqi government - the numbers of Iraqis who are now rising up against American imperialism is increasing every day, US hegemony in the region is coming to an end and it cannot happen soon enough.