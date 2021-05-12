© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PARADISE LOST - HONESTY IN DEATH
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • May 12, 2021
THIS 7 YEAR OLD VIDEO I MADE IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE SONGS OF MY FAVORITE BAND,CAUSE IT SPEAKS FOR MEANINGS AND IDEAS TEND TO DISSAPEAR IN OUR APOCALYPTIC DAYS,WHERE WORLD IS HEADIN TO ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT,TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT AND SINGULARITY WITHOUT LOVE LIFE TRACKS:HONESTY AND MODESTY!THESE TWO IDEAL ADVANTAGES IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER SEEM TO DIFFICULT AND UNATTAINABLE AND SO THEY ARE.BOTH OF THEM ARE EXTRAORDINARY CHARACTERISTICS AND THE ONES THAT POSSESS THEM LOOK LIKE IDIOT OR WEIRDO TO THE OTHERS THEY DON'T!SO THEY DISDAIN THEM BY COMPELLING THEM TO A LIFE OF DECENT LONELINESS!ESPECIALLY IN RELATIONSHIPS THE HONEST AND MODEST ONES ARE ENCOUNTERED FROM THE MASSES LIKE WEAK OR TIMID!
I DEDICATE THIS SONG TO ALL HONEST AND MODEST HUMANS IN THIS PRISON PLANET!
In amidst the madness
That only tears into myself
The mist of sadness
It turns into my hell
Burns into the frail
All this speak of death
My honesty in death
Modesty until the end
Honesty in death
In amidst the anguish
My only prayers are to myself
Resistance crashes
As clemency compels
Turning not to face
Only speak of death
My honesty in death
Honesty adorns the end
Modesty's intent
My honesty in death
Modesty until the end
Honesty in death
My honesty in death
Honesty adorns the end
Modesty's intent!~
I DEDICATE THIS SONG TO ALL HONEST AND MODEST HUMANS IN THIS PRISON PLANET!
In amidst the madness
That only tears into myself
The mist of sadness
It turns into my hell
Burns into the frail
All this speak of death
My honesty in death
Modesty until the end
Honesty in death
In amidst the anguish
My only prayers are to myself
Resistance crashes
As clemency compels
Turning not to face
Only speak of death
My honesty in death
Honesty adorns the end
Modesty's intent
My honesty in death
Modesty until the end
Honesty in death
My honesty in death
Honesty adorns the end
Modesty's intent!~
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.