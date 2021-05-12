PARADISE LOST - HONESTY IN DEATH

THIS 7 YEAR OLD VIDEO I MADE IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE SONGS OF MY FAVORITE BAND,CAUSE IT SPEAKS FOR MEANINGS AND IDEAS TEND TO DISSAPEAR IN OUR APOCALYPTIC DAYS,WHERE WORLD IS HEADIN TO ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT,TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT AND SINGULARITY WITHOUT LOVE LIFE TRACKS:HONESTY AND MODESTY!THESE TWO IDEAL ADVANTAGES IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER SEEM TO DIFFICULT AND UNATTAINABLE AND SO THEY ARE.BOTH OF THEM ARE EXTRAORDINARY CHARACTERISTICS AND THE ONES THAT POSSESS THEM LOOK LIKE IDIOT OR WEIRDO TO THE OTHERS THEY DON'T!SO THEY DISDAIN THEM BY COMPELLING THEM TO A LIFE OF DECENT LONELINESS!ESPECIALLY IN RELATIONSHIPS THE HONEST AND MODEST ONES ARE ENCOUNTERED FROM THE MASSES LIKE WEAK OR TIMID!

I DEDICATE THIS SONG TO ALL HONEST AND MODEST HUMANS IN THIS PRISON PLANET!

In amidst the madness

That only tears into myself

The mist of sadness

It turns into my hell



Burns into the frail

All this speak of death



My honesty in death

Modesty until the end

Honesty in death



In amidst the anguish

My only prayers are to myself

Resistance crashes

As clemency compels



Turning not to face

Only speak of death



My honesty in death

Honesty adorns the end

Modesty's intent



My honesty in death

Modesty until the end

Honesty in death



My honesty in death

Honesty adorns the end

Modesty's intent!~