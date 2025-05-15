BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
REDEMPTION OF THE BODY SERIES PART 1! THE 144,000 OVERCOMERS WILL HAVE REDEEMED BODIES BEFORE THE RESURRECTION
this is a reupload of the redemption of the body series part 1. parts two and three I will upload tomorrow everything going well. before the resurrection which comes at the return of the King of Kings the 144,000 left overcomers will experience what Paul is showing in Romans chapter 8 with the redemption of the body. this is to be restored to the bodies Adam and Eve had before the fall. this is a huge part of making the king's enemies his footstool and what causes the great tribulation to come to pass. this series is necessary especially at this time in world history

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

OR EVEN GREATER STUDY ABOUT THE KINGDOM OF THE LAST DAYS AND THE MANDATE TO OVERTHROW SATAN'S KINGDOM OF DARKNESS YOU CAN STUDY MORE AT LARRY MCGUIRE'S WARNING WEBSITE AT

larrygmeguiar2.com

