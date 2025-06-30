Autism Rates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Update On Bobby Kennedy’s Mission To End Skyrocketing Autism & Declassify Kennedy Files
* 20 years ago, RFK Jr. was exiled from polite society for suggesting a link between vaxxes and autism.
* Now he is President Trump’s Secretary of Health & Human Services.
* He’s still saying it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 June 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-rfk-jr-2025