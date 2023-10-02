Create New Account
Neil Oliver: The fallout from the Canadian Parliament standing ovation for a Nazi
GB News  |  Neil Oliver Weekly


David Krayden joins Neil Oliver to discuss the fallout from the standing ovation for a Nazi in the Canadian Parliament & to explain what's going on with protests and counter-protests taking place across Canada over gender identity policies in schools
@GBNEWS   Sep 30

