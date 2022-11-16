The CCP Is Closely Monitoring Citizens Trying To Travel Abroad

https://gnews.org/articles/522600
Summary：According to media reports, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is closely monitoring citizens who attempt to travel abroad. Since the 20th National Congress, more and more Chinese have been seeking to leave the country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.