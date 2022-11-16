Create New Account
The CCP Is Closely Monitoring Citizens Trying To Travel Abroad
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 13 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/522600

Summary：According to media reports, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is closely monitoring citizens who attempt to travel abroad. Since the 20th National Congress, more and more Chinese have been seeking to leave the country.

