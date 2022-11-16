The CCP Is Closely Monitoring Citizens Trying To Travel Abroad

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https://gnews.org/articles/522600
Summary：According to media reports, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is closely monitoring citizens who attempt to travel abroad. Since the 20th National Congress, more and more Chinese have been seeking to leave the country.