TruNews - 8/5/21*

Aug 5, 2021"EXTREME MEASURES: Biden Administration Decrees Delta Doomsday Response"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, is America headed to a phase of drastic lockdowns?Host Edward Szall and Rick Wiles discuss the impending extreme measures about to be implemented by the Biden Administration, as the so-called ‘Delta Variant’ makes its rise, leading some news outlets to say we are approaching a doomsday scenario.In the second hour, Lauren Witzke welcomes Jarome Bell, congressional candidate from Virginia, who responds to the new military mandate to be vaccinated.In our final segment, the team welcomes Ted and Shemane Nugent, who talk about the desire to changes the lives of children, and how they are boldly standing up for their rights to talk about God and Guns in our deteriorating society.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/05/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror