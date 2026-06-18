Dialog: Inside Peter Thiel’s Secret Society – Video #328

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Peter Thiel’s Dialog secret society has long been compared to the Bilderberg Group, convening off-the-record gatherings composed of government and military officials, and Big Tech, media and academic leaders – but unlike the Bilderbergers, Dialog does not publicly reveal its membership or attendee lists.
Shownotes:
https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/peter-thiels-secret-society-exposed-as-palantir-deepens-south-florida-roots-40559039/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dialog_(organization)
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-us-israel-ai-war-against-iran-video-293/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/how-israel-used-palantir-ai-to-justify-iran-strike/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/anthropic-ai-claude-vs-dept-of-war-video-288/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/beware-22-point-palantir-manifesto-video-309/
https://www.wired.com/story/leak-exposes-members-of-peter-thiels-secretive-dialog-society/
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.