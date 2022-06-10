X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2795a - The Economic Crisis Builds Momentum To Audit The Fed, Wait For It

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2795a June 9, 2022
The Fed needs to raise rates again, the [CB] is using the same playbook, which means other [CB] will follow the leader, the ECB announced they are raising rates. Gas prices hit over $5 for the first time ever. The crisis is building and the bill to audit the Fed gains momentum.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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