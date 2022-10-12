https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Oct 11, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN10112022&month=2022-10

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN10112022

🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 Are you noticing spot gold (contract gold) getting whacked? We are told to buy treasuries because of how attractive the yields are. But that's a lie. They can create as much gold and silver that does not exist with those spot contracts. Let me show you the truth today! 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/bullion-gold-vs-collective-gold-vs-spot-follow-the-demand/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #gold #economy #crisisShow less

1.5KDislikeShare DownloadClipSave