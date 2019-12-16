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Citizen of Heaven
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8 views • December 16, 2019
CITIZEN OF HEAVEN
c. 1979 – Mike Caraway
CHORUS: Cause I’m a citizen of heaven, a citizen of heaven,
Cause I’m a citizen of heaven, a citizen of heaven,
Here’s my ticket, Lord Jesus, take-a me home.
1) Yeah, take this selection and make that connection,
Well I certainly aim to please,
But please excuse me if I refuse to go down on my knees,
Cause I been down for a long long night,
But now I’m standing up in the light,
Strivin for the only prize that satisfies me.
CHORUS
2) With roots in love and a heart in truth,
We can sing this song,
What we’re given in heaven is high and deep and wide and long,
Now this risen Christ is enough
We don’t need all that other stuff,
Strong in spirit and full in fun, grab on!
CHORUS
3) Well they’ll call you a sinner, a beginner, a winner,
No matter what they say,
In the Lord we can sure afford to let the music play,
Now this body that seemed so strange
Into glory is bein changed,
His energy is takin me away!
CHORUS
c. 1979 – Mike Caraway
CHORUS: Cause I’m a citizen of heaven, a citizen of heaven,
Cause I’m a citizen of heaven, a citizen of heaven,
Here’s my ticket, Lord Jesus, take-a me home.
1) Yeah, take this selection and make that connection,
Well I certainly aim to please,
But please excuse me if I refuse to go down on my knees,
Cause I been down for a long long night,
But now I’m standing up in the light,
Strivin for the only prize that satisfies me.
CHORUS
2) With roots in love and a heart in truth,
We can sing this song,
What we’re given in heaven is high and deep and wide and long,
Now this risen Christ is enough
We don’t need all that other stuff,
Strong in spirit and full in fun, grab on!
CHORUS
3) Well they’ll call you a sinner, a beginner, a winner,
No matter what they say,
In the Lord we can sure afford to let the music play,
Now this body that seemed so strange
Into glory is bein changed,
His energy is takin me away!
CHORUS
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