© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
watchman alert and encouragement !!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • March 30, 2020
Revelation 6:5 And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand.
Revelation 6:6 And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.
L LOTT channel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGzRcsVPp3k
J.D.Farag channel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G76nB6THoYc&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3ytLAijVV0mmjz7tenJsG1zMSr0st45e2jyg6e03wMHPDJz3cpTiGkm5o
Revelation 6:6 And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.
L LOTT channel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGzRcsVPp3k
J.D.Farag channel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G76nB6THoYc&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3ytLAijVV0mmjz7tenJsG1zMSr0st45e2jyg6e03wMHPDJz3cpTiGkm5o
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.