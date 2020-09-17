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Jason Goodman: Targeted Lawfare by Mockingbird Media — For PARODY
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31 views • September 17, 2020
The Mockingbird media (news & entertainment) parts everything the CIA/MIC feeds them. But they don’t like anyone doing parody about THEM. Jason Goodman, CrowdsourceTheTruth.com, joins to talk about the media establishment’s lawfare against him (suing him for parody and preventing him from representing himself in court), who is behind it, and the dangerous precedent it sets.
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