Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Leeland Jones (Israel) Warns About Our Voting
19 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Leeland shares how voting for the Antichrist could lead us to end up in the lake of fire.  He goes back into history how they used a black and a white stone and a large jar.  They would cast lots. He equates that to voting. You would chose between the white stone or the black stone and put it into the jar.  When all decisions are in you would count the white and the black stones. In the Book of Revelation it says count the number of the Beast which has to do with counting stones which has to do with voting. Leeland has a coin sitting there with Donald Trump's head next to an Antichrist and believes that Donald is the Antichrist. He uses the Book of Esther to prove his case.  Mirrored.



Keywords
number of the beastleeland jonesvoting in the bible

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket