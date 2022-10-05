Leeland Jones (Israel) Warns About Our Voting

Leeland shares how voting for the Antichrist could lead us to end up in the lake of fire. He goes back into history how they used a black and a white stone and a large jar. They would cast lots. He equates that to voting. You would chose between the white stone or the black stone and put it into the jar. When all decisions are in you would count the white and the black stones. In the Book of Revelation it says count the number of the Beast which has to do with counting stones which has to do with voting. Leeland has a coin sitting there with Donald Trump's head next to an Antichrist and believes that Donald is the Antichrist. He uses the Book of Esther to prove his case. Mirrored.





