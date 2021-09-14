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The Door is Closing - September 14 2021
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120 views • September 16, 2021
The Door is Closing – September 14, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video. RELIGIOUS VACCINE EXEMPTION BELOW!
This is not legal advice, just trying to help some...
Since I don't want to be labeled Anti-Anything other than anti-satan, I will be refraining from giving much detail and links about world events. I am pro God and stand on His Word, against the evil powers of darkness. Amen. I was shown in a dream months ago that the communication would be taken from us. I want to do my part in remaining faithful to God and delivering these messages. God Bless You All.
Military Deadline December 15th
https://news.yahoo.com/matter-life-death-army-says-201400425.html
RELIGIOUS VACCINE EXEMPTION - (This was deleted off my YouTube description by YouTube)
I _________________________, am requesting a reasonable accommodation of exemption from taking the Covid-19 vaccination due to religious reasons. I believe in God and what He did for me on the cross. He is God and my body is His temple. It is against my faith in God to allow my body to be altered in any way. Any of the offered vaccinations for Covid-19 would conflict with or violate my sincere religious beliefs.
I believe this to be a reasonable accommodation request and ask you to please grant me this exception.
Furthermore, I do not feel comfortable allowing any medical procedure or medication in my body which has not been fully tested and proven to be beneficial.
I certify that, to the best of my knowledge, I am free from any communicable or contagious diseases that may affect the welfare of (Your Place of Work, their patients, or my coworkers. Or military service personnel, my commanders, and fellow soldiers.) (Adjust the wording to your specific situation.)
Signed: ___________________________________________ Date: __________________________
Print Name: _______________________________________________________________________
Accepted by:
Signed: ___________________________________________ Date: __________________________
Print Name: _______________________________________________________________________
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video. RELIGIOUS VACCINE EXEMPTION BELOW!
This is not legal advice, just trying to help some...
Since I don't want to be labeled Anti-Anything other than anti-satan, I will be refraining from giving much detail and links about world events. I am pro God and stand on His Word, against the evil powers of darkness. Amen. I was shown in a dream months ago that the communication would be taken from us. I want to do my part in remaining faithful to God and delivering these messages. God Bless You All.
Military Deadline December 15th
https://news.yahoo.com/matter-life-death-army-says-201400425.html
RELIGIOUS VACCINE EXEMPTION - (This was deleted off my YouTube description by YouTube)
I _________________________, am requesting a reasonable accommodation of exemption from taking the Covid-19 vaccination due to religious reasons. I believe in God and what He did for me on the cross. He is God and my body is His temple. It is against my faith in God to allow my body to be altered in any way. Any of the offered vaccinations for Covid-19 would conflict with or violate my sincere religious beliefs.
I believe this to be a reasonable accommodation request and ask you to please grant me this exception.
Furthermore, I do not feel comfortable allowing any medical procedure or medication in my body which has not been fully tested and proven to be beneficial.
I certify that, to the best of my knowledge, I am free from any communicable or contagious diseases that may affect the welfare of (Your Place of Work, their patients, or my coworkers. Or military service personnel, my commanders, and fellow soldiers.) (Adjust the wording to your specific situation.)
Signed: ___________________________________________ Date: __________________________
Print Name: _______________________________________________________________________
Accepted by:
Signed: ___________________________________________ Date: __________________________
Print Name: _______________________________________________________________________
Keywords
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