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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, Acting adjutant general of Pa. visits troops in Washington
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400 views • February 10, 2021
Defense Flash News
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#Pennsylvania National Guard #56SBCT #CAPDC21 #Operation Capitol Response-PA
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Pa. acting adjutant general visits troops in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES
01.17.2021
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, acting adjutant general of Pennsylvania, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley, state command senior enlisted adviser to the adjutant general, provide a message to the Pennsylvania Guardmen who are supporting the inauguration efforts in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. George Roach)
Film Credits: Video by Master Sgt. George Roach
Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard
85.2K subscribers
#Pennsylvania National Guard #56SBCT #CAPDC21 #Operation Capitol Response-PA
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAlZ...
Checkout for more Latest Defense & Technology News Updates.
www.defenseflashnews.com
Pa. acting adjutant general visits troops in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES
01.17.2021
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, acting adjutant general of Pennsylvania, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley, state command senior enlisted adviser to the adjutant general, provide a message to the Pennsylvania Guardmen who are supporting the inauguration efforts in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. George Roach)
Film Credits: Video by Master Sgt. George Roach
Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard
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