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Why won’t God Stop Bad Things From Happening
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89 views • April 01, 2022
God gave us America to be stewards of. It is the anomaly of nations. If someone gives you a gift you become responsible for it. Instead of asking why would allow bad things to happen we should ask why do “good” people, constitutionalists, patriots, oath takers allow so much evil to prosper in America.
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