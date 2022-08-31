Starlink: That No Man Might Buy or Sell

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 31, 2022
Today Pastor Stan talks about Starlink. Some countries would like to destroy it, while phone companies are happy to in partnership with it. Might our cell phones be the start of the Mark of the Beast? Will our location always be known? Is there a hidden agenda other than giving consumers worldwide internet? These questions and more will be answered.
00:00 - Solemn September Assembly Dream
10:23 - Something Big is Coming
12:18 - Russia Reduces Gas Supply
13:49 - China wants Starlink Destroyed
18:47 - T-Mobile Video
19:28 - Satellite to Phone
21:23 - Supersonic Jet
23:12 - The Tribulation
27:09 - CornerStoneAssetMetals & EMP Shield
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