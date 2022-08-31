Starlink: That No Man Might Buy or Sell

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 31, 2022





Today Pastor Stan talks about Starlink. Some countries would like to destroy it, while phone companies are happy to in partnership with it. Might our cell phones be the start of the Mark of the Beast? Will our location always be known? Is there a hidden agenda other than giving consumers worldwide internet? These questions and more will be answered.





00:00 - Solemn September Assembly Dream

10:23 - Something Big is Coming

12:18 - Russia Reduces Gas Supply

13:49 - China wants Starlink Destroyed

18:47 - T-Mobile Video

19:28 - Satellite to Phone

21:23 - Supersonic Jet

23:12 - The Tribulation

27:09 - CornerStoneAssetMetals & EMP Shield





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