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"In one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries" -- U.S. Army M.D.
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228 views • November 02, 2021
"In one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries"
Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, U.S. Army testifying at Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries held on Nov. 2, 2021. https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
Video Source --> https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1455548927898488832
Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, U.S. Army testifying at Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries held on Nov. 2, 2021. https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
Video Source --> https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1455548927898488832
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