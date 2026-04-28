Proof that Pesticides Get Stored in Fatty Tissue

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Short video going over what was most likely pesticides that was stored in my fatty tissue & that was released after a 20-minute brisk walk.
To be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, & magnetism), visit any of the below
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To have soothing far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue, visit
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Watch videos @
https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
& Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
To avoid stepping on "Roundup" weed killer while you're earthing, INVE$T in a FAR SAFE alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:
1. environmentally-friendly
2. regenerative
3. full contact
4. non-selective
5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states
by
https://ContactBioSolutions.com
Do NOT order directly from the site but contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:
949.500.0981
To learn about & order a patent-pending soil probiotic called "Paleo Power" (ESPECIALLY great for cannabis growers & grape growers/vineyard owners) that bio-remediates soil contaminants such as glyphosate while increasing crop yields, speeding-up germination times, & MORE, visit:
https://AncientOrganicsBio.com
Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:
danny
detoxroundup
howtodieofnothing