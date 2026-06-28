The Final Countdown The Space-Age Rock Anthem That Refused to Disappear

That iconic keyboard riff... and you already know what's coming. 🚀🎸





Why has **The Final Countdown** remained one of the greatest rock anthems for decades? Discover the story behind the song that never faded away.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/5jWUfjvIHaTHFZgchqnUyu?si=c1c784b7b12a4c0e





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