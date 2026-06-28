The Final Countdown The Space-Age Rock Anthem That Refused to Disappear

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That iconic keyboard riff... and you already know what's coming. 🚀🎸
Why has **The Final Countdown** remained one of the greatest rock anthems for decades? Discover the story behind the song that never faded away.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5jWUfjvIHaTHFZgchqnUyu?si=c1c784b7b12a4c0e
#TheFinalCountdown
#EuropeBand
#80srock
#RockLegends
#BehindTheMusic
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