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125 - Projected Reality
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19 views • May 01, 2020
A very different look at reality and physics this piece explains that "WE" are not the person, "IT" is a machine that is occupied by an entity outside of our physics. (religiously termed a soul) The body is a sort of self-replicating, self-healing, time limited space suite with sensors that allows the occupant to exist in our physical realm. This realm is in part created by an individuals projected unconscious expectancy that comes to reality by that very process. Using the energy of this ethos, the component 125GV assembles and withdraws a reality projection and applies predetermined perimeters for the occupant to experience while here with limitless variability. As "we" are all connected via entanglement, the experience is universally instantaneous. It exists somewhere between a multiverse and a singularity. Who or what has created this? Molecules in puddles? God? A master entity? That is the question....
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