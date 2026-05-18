© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Lot Of Americans In The 55–65 Age Range Are Getting Forced Into Early Retirement After Being Laid Off And Replaced.
He Spent 35 Years Working In IT And Suddenly Got Let Go. It’s That Brutal Gap Where You’re Not Old Enough To Comfortably Retire With Benefits, But Not Young Enough For A Lot Of Companies That Want Younger And Cheaper Workers.