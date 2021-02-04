The MRna Covaids Plandemic.

DO NOT TAKE THE COVID VACCINE AND SHARE THIS VIDEO IT IS A MUST WATCH



This video explains the abstract of the covid19 vaccination and breaks down the information about what is actually being injected into your bloodstream via the injection and whats being implanted in your nasal cavity via covid test and the nano particles that have been placed there on the tip of the test swab to deliver medicine and or poison I.E the FAKE Covid virus that have been molecularly designing since the 90s.



Bill Gates and his cronies have been at this Eugenics craze and trying to find a way to depopulate the earth at a faster rate and here it is. The reason the video is labeled covaids is due to the fact that receiving the vaccination or even the test you are exposing yourself to an auto immune disease being implanted in you without your knowledge and without your consent and you're being told its to save you.





I REPEAT DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE!