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Zuckerberg Explains How Advertisers Use Facebook Data
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14 views • March 19, 2020
Rep. Joseph Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the relationship between people's data on the platform and advertisers. Zuckerberg was back on Capitol Hill for a second day to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
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