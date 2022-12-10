PATRICK LANCASTER: 10DEC22 - Ukraine Fires Rockets on Center of Donetsk Killing Many (Civilians under fire)





CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





https://youtu.be/JCcdBfWdODQ





Ukraine has once again turned to Attacking the center of Donetsk randomly across civilian areas. Many civilians have been killed in these attacks just this week. In this report I give you the most detailed account of the Ukrainian Grad Rocket attack from midday (12/09) on the center of Donetsk. I personally found 9 Rocket impacts from this attack. Watch until end for a strange outcome. The world needs to see this so the understand the truth of what is happening in Donetsk. I am not in Kiev or Oddesa, I am in Donetsk showing the world what the western main stream media wont show.



Like all my reports this reportage has full English and Russian Translations

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine



Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.

Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday



Or via crypto:



BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA

You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:



https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...



https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster...

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern...

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas...

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster

Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work

PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

4817760356637581