PATRICK LANCASTER: 10DEC22 - Ukraine Fires Rockets on Center of Donetsk Killing Many (Civilians under fire)

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE
https://youtu.be/JCcdBfWdODQ
Ukraine has once again turned to Attacking the center of Donetsk randomly across civilian areas. Many civilians have been killed in these attacks just this week. In this report I give you the most detailed account of the Ukrainian Grad Rocket attack from midday (12/09) on the center of Donetsk. I personally found 9 Rocket impacts from this attack. Watch until end for a strange outcome. The world needs to see this so the understand the truth of what is happening in Donetsk. I am not in Kiev or Oddesa, I am in Donetsk showing the world what the western main stream media wont show.
Like all my reports this reportage has full English and Russian Translations
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke
XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk
DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster...
https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern...
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday
https://vk.com/patricklancaster
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
4817760356637581
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.