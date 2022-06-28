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https://gnews.org/post/per9d801
06/27/2022 Secretary Pompeo: The U.S. should move forward on the agenda of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. At the same time, India and China should be stopped from continuing buying Russian oil. But most importantly, the U.S. must actually enforce the existing sanctions on Russia