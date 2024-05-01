NHL Game 5 Highlights _ Avalanche vs Jets

Mikko Rantanen scored a pair of third period goals and added an assist while Nathan MacKinnon notched two helpers to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets to secure a 4-1 series win.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.