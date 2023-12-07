Create New Account
Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer vice president): Address to parliamentary special meeting- 1. Dec 2023
"Again, I say there was no pandemic of an alleged, severe acute respiratory viral illness. We were lied to about that. At the other end of the crime, billions of people were injected with intentionally dangerous substances." ~ Mike Yeadon https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/221

