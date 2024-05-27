Bro Sanchez Most Recent Debate Over Professor Daves Lies on May 26 part 2

I come on and talk with Bro Sanchez At exactly 26 mins in the video, that's me Jack
At 41min Bro Sanchez literally left us speechless cuz I was listening to everything he said and was digesting that shit cuz he just broke shit down like I couldn't believe, I wanted to get on the mic but had to absorb everything he had said
This shit ain't for everybody man this is for those are willing to listen cuz Bros wisdom is deep
