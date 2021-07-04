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NWO is coating COVID-19 test swabs with poison causing brain hemorrhage & cancer & tumor & leukemia
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240 views • July 04, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). I will expose that their COVID-19 test swabs are not only coated with Morgellons A.I. sentient nanoworms that enter the blood brain barrier and take over the zombie brain, but they also contain cancer producing poisons. All human homo-sapiens specie people, who are rebelling against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels and who are under God’s judgment wrath, and who take the COVID-19 tests and vaccines will die from cancer, if the other things do not kill them first. They are the Umbrella corporation Pleiadian fallen angel alien avatar Nazi SS globalist elites and Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist globalist elites pedophile cannibal feminist “Planned Parenthood” New Age Wicca witch eugenics multi-layer depopulation extermination assurance programs to insure certain death and eradication of all humans made in the image of God. Facebook and Twitter and YouTube and all other nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar genocidal psychopathic pedophile cannibal Satanist censorship team members, who are skinning our human children alive and sawing their arms off to eat them alive and raping them at the same time, are removing and blocking all the dumb sinful human homo-sapiens specie people’s truth news about the COVID-19 test swabs and vaccines. If these censorship team people rape and eat human children, do you think they have any conscience in removing and blocking all truths about the test swabs and vaccines? They are forcing all the children over 12 years old to receive the vaccine and test swabs in the schools to kill them. All the human children who are under 11 years old will be made child sex slaves by the black nobility families’ CPS to have their penises sucked on and their vaginas raped and decorated on the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ mansion basement walls as trophies. One of the poison they coated on the test swabs that is causing millions of people to die from brain hemorrhages and brain tumors and brain cancers and leukemia is called sterol ethylene oxide. It is the biggest cancer causing carcinogen listed on cancerresearch.com. They are forcing the humans babies to receive the test swabs by stinking it into their nose and brain, because they are the most vulnerable and cannot protect themselves. End of transmission…
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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