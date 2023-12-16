An Infant Dies Immediately Following Vaccination In The Philippines 💉 (2019)

Covid BC
Dec 16, 2023
⚠️ SENSITIVE CONTENT ⚠️
An infant dies immediately following vaccination in the Philippines. This tragedy occurred in 2019. 💔
She received oral polio, pentavalent (3 in one) and PCV (pneumococcal).
NO VACCINES ARE SAFE!
EVERY VACCINE MANUFACTURED HAS KILLED CHILDREN.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FYrA4FErsX2s/
