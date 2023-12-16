An Infant Dies Immediately Following Vaccination In The Philippines 💉 (2019)

Covid BC





Dec 16, 2023





⚠️ SENSITIVE CONTENT ⚠️





An infant dies immediately following vaccination in the Philippines. This tragedy occurred in 2019. 💔





She received oral polio, pentavalent (3 in one) and PCV (pneumococcal).





NO VACCINES ARE SAFE!





EVERY VACCINE MANUFACTURED HAS KILLED CHILDREN.





CovidBC.me

VaxGenocide.com

GenocideBlog.com





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FYrA4FErsX2s/