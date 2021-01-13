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D.C. Jan. 6th Rally in 47 Clips
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110 views • January 13, 2021
This is a compilation of 47 clips of the Trump DC Rally. They cover from ~ 8:30 AM near the Washington Monument in the morning to ~ 4:45 PM in the general vicinity of the Capitol in the afternoon. My goal was to document what the main-stream/deep-state media surely would not show. The clips speak for themselves.
In the event that America exists following the tumultuous times to come, be aware that on behalf of all Americans, an important lawful Arbitration Award has been ordered.
With no apologies...
Phil Hudok
www.hudok.info
In the event that America exists following the tumultuous times to come, be aware that on behalf of all Americans, an important lawful Arbitration Award has been ordered.
With no apologies...
Phil Hudok
www.hudok.info
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