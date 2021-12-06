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Can We Change What Bible Prophecy Predicts?
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For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/302YI0m
Can we change what Bible prophecy predicts about the future? Most people study Bible prophecy in an attempt to "crack the code" and learn what they need to do or where they need to go in order to stay ahead of everyone else. But that is NOT how Bible prophecy works. If you want to benefit from studying prophecy, you need to get back to the simplicity of what Bible prophecy is all about.
Can we change what Bible prophecy predicts about the future? Most people study Bible prophecy in an attempt to "crack the code" and learn what they need to do or where they need to go in order to stay ahead of everyone else. But that is NOT how Bible prophecy works. If you want to benefit from studying prophecy, you need to get back to the simplicity of what Bible prophecy is all about.
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