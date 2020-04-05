© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID19 Lockdown Robots Coming to a Country Near You!!
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • April 05, 2020
During the Coronavirus Outbreak more & more countries are coming out with Lockdown Robots, Hospital Robots, Delivery Robots, Police Robot & Beyond!! These Robots are coming to a Country Near You!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.