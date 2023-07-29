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"YOU WILL GO BACK" - DISEASE, CIVIL LIBERTIES, WAR & BABYLON
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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447 views • July 29, 2023

#PANDEMIC #WARZONE #AMERICA

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: America will fall back and not succeed. The Lord says rebellion continues against Him and national refusal to heed His words have hardened the judgements against America. YOU SHALL HAVE WARS. Civil war is coming to America, along with disease, natural disasters, plagues and new diseases never seen before. Sudden death will increase and lockdown is on the way. Look back at the consistent messages of the Lord Yah, and hear the words of the Lord.


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This video has about 5 remembrances. Remembrances are witnesses from past prophecies that say the same thing as the main one published, in the Bible it is when you have already been told something and then God sends an instruction to tell you again. God is not changing anything about these messages. Nothing. That means only one thing must change- The people listening to them. It's in how you pray and prepare, how you seek mercy, HOW YOU LISTEN, and your overall response- THAT is deciding on a minute by minute basis where you will stand with the Lord later on. Let those who have ears to hear, hear.


Prophecies mentioned in this video:

WAR IS COMING: (July 26, 2020)

https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/war-is-coming-july-26-2020/

PREPARE FOR WAR: (Aug. 13, 2020)

https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/13/prepare-for-war-august-13-2020/

PREPARE FOR WAR (PRAYER CALL): (OCT. 3, 2022)

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/04/prepare-for-war-prophecy-prayer-call-october-3-2022/


Video remembrances in this prophecy:

MARKET CRASH, EXODUS & CIVIL WAR IN AMERICA: (SEPT. 18, 2022)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SzRJqzP4es

KAMALA HARRIS & THE BEAST - DEEP POLITICAL SHIFTS IN AMERICA (OCT. 8, 2022)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkKx1tAKuM8

TWO MORE GOOD YEARS - A LOOK AHEAD (KAMALA HARRIS & CIVIL WAR) (OCT. 20, 2022)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFlf5IGussQ

EXPLOSIONS - MILITARY AGENDA & DESTABILIZATION IN THE N.W.O. (NOV. 3, 2022)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGPwmYv_BCE

BABYLON WILL FALL - WARS, DIASPORA AND GOD'S TIMING (APRIL 3, 2023)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2t52FktPu_o


Keywords
civil waramericababylonwarcomingdiseasewarsagainstrebellioncontinuesnatural disastersplaguescivil libertiesheedjudgementshardenedsudden deathnever seen beforenew diseasesnot succeedgo backfall backthe lord saysnational refusalhis words
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