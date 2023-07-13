https://gettr.com/post/p2lwgs48be2

MILES GUO WARNED - CCP INFILTRATION - SEQUOIA - WHO IS NEIL SHEN? EP.192

The CCP kleptocrats refer to the 100 families in the CCP. They are the families of the current and former members of the Politburo Standing Committee of the CCP. The so-called successful business people in communist China are all "white gloves" of the CCP kleptocrats. These "white gloves" help their masters (CCP kleptocrats) launder and hide money.

中共盗国贼是指中共党内的100个家族，他们是中共的现任和前任的政治局常委的家族。中共国内所谓成功的商界人士，都是中共盗国贼家族的白手套，这些白手套帮助他们的主人（中共盗国贼家族）洗钱藏钱。

