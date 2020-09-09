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Bubblerock Australia Go TV - (Remaster Video - 1966-70) - HD
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22 views • September 09, 2020
Here's a great gem from Australia.
Back in the 60's that country had a great music scene going.
I put together a short compile from some music acts that did some great covers that you'll really enjoy from "Go TV Show"
Music artists -
1) The Strangers - Look Through Any Window
2) Annette Steele -
A) I Could'nt Live Without Your Love
B) Who Am I
3) John Farnham - Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
I remastered and added the pics for your pleasure ,
This is a true Bubblerock gem.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics and some Donald Trump videos.
Rock On ,
Dan
Back in the 60's that country had a great music scene going.
I put together a short compile from some music acts that did some great covers that you'll really enjoy from "Go TV Show"
Music artists -
1) The Strangers - Look Through Any Window
2) Annette Steele -
A) I Could'nt Live Without Your Love
B) Who Am I
3) John Farnham - Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
I remastered and added the pics for your pleasure ,
This is a true Bubblerock gem.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics and some Donald Trump videos.
Rock On ,
Dan
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